UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 Sets Record Gate in Buffalo

The Ultimate Fighting Championship went to Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday for the first time since UFC 7 in 1995. And it was a record-setting return.

To put it in perspective, UFC 7 featured Ken Shamrock vs. Oleg Taktarov in the main event and Marco Ruas won an eight-man, one-night tournament.

UFC 7 had an attendance of 9,000 at Memorial Auditorium. UFC 210 on Saturday night drew 17,110 fans for a $2 million gate. The gate was a record-setter, making UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 the highest grossing sporting event in KeyBank Center history, according to UFC officials.

UFC 210 featured a rematch between light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.

Cormier again defeated Johnson, submitting him in the second round.

Shortly after the fight, Johnson took to the microphone in the Octagon and surprisingly announced his retirement.

