UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 Face-Offs

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the UFC 210 Media Day staredowns, which features headliners Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson, and co-main-eventers Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi, as well as the rest of the main card, staring each other down ahead of their Saturday match-ups in Buffalo, N.Y.

