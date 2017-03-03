UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 Weigh-in Replay

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

The fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 fight card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ceremonially weighed in on Friday at the venue.

