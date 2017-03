UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 Revamped Main Card Weigh-in Video

Watch the revamped UFC 209 Main Card line-up of fighters — including Mark Hunt, Alistair Overeem, Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson, Rashad Evans, and others — take to the scale on Friday at the ceremonial weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

