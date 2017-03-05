UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 Gate and Attendance From Las Vegas

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 5, 2017
UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 landed in Las Vegas on Saturday night, albeit minus one of the card’s most notable fights, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson.

UFC 209 wasn’t a sellout, but it drew 13,150 fans to T-Mobile Arena, producing a live gate of $2,385,230. Those aren’t blockbuster numbers for a Las Vegas-based UFC pay-per-view card, but it’s nothing to shrug off, either.

Tyron Woodley UFC 209 Media Day ScrumIn the night’s main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley got a majority, albeit controversial, nod over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in a rematch of their UF 205 majority draw. 

It was another close fight that had UFC president Dana White saying that he scored it three rounds to two in favor of Thompson. White’s, however, isn’t the scorecard that counts. The Nevada Athletic Commission appointed judges had two scorecards 48-47 in favor of Woodley and the third a 47-47 draw.

  • Fritzl

    Weak Main Event. Would have Kept that belt and cut both of them. Even Worse than Silva vs Maya…

               

