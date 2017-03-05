UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 Gate and Attendance From Las Vegas

UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 landed in Las Vegas on Saturday night, albeit minus one of the card’s most notable fights, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson.

UFC 209 wasn’t a sellout, but it drew 13,150 fans to T-Mobile Arena, producing a live gate of $2,385,230. Those aren’t blockbuster numbers for a Las Vegas-based UFC pay-per-view card, but it’s nothing to shrug off, either.

RELATED > UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

In the night’s main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley got a majority, albeit controversial, nod over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in a rematch of their UF 205 majority draw.

It was another close fight that had UFC president Dana White saying that he scored it three rounds to two in favor of Thompson. White’s, however, isn’t the scorecard that counts. The Nevada Athletic Commission appointed judges had two scorecards 48-47 in favor of Woodley and the third a 47-47 draw.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram