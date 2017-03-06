UFC 209 Fighter Salaries Overshadow Total Gate Receipts

The UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 total disclosed fighter payroll outweighed the event’s total ticket take at the gate.

The UFC 209 payroll, as it was recorded with the Nevada Athletic Commission, was $3.075 million, while the announced gate for the event was $2.385 million.

There were two fighters on the list that sat above main event winner UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who was paid a disclosed amount of $500,000 for narrowly defeating Stephen Thompson. Thompson pay was listed as $380,000.

Alistair Overeem knocked out Mark Hunt in the final round of their three-round pay-per-view opener. Each man was paid a $750,000 flat rate for the fight, meaning neither was eligible for a win bonus.

Not included in the official payouts listed below was Tony Ferguson, who was paid his $250,000 show money, after his bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov was canceled. Ferguson made weight on Friday, but Nurmagomedov failed to appear at the weigh-in after doctors deemed him medically unfit to fight following a difficult weight cut.

UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 took place on Saturday, March 4, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 Fighter Salaries

Tyron Woodley: $500,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) def. Stephen Thompson: $380,000

David Teymur: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Landon Vannata: $25,000

Daniel Kelly: $54,000 (includes $27,000 win bonus) def. Rashad Evans: $150,000

Cynthia Calvillo: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Amanda Cooper: $17,000

Alistair Overeem: $750,000 (no win bonus) def. Mark Hunt: $750,000

Marcin Tybura: $72,000 (includes $36,000 win bonus) def. Luis Henrique: $16,000

Darren Elkins: $92,000 (includes $46,000 win bonus) def. Mirsad Bektic: $21,000

Iuri Alcantara: $68,000 (includes $34,000 win bonus) def. Luke Sanders: $12,000

Mark Godbeer: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Daniel Spitz: $12,000

Tyson Pedro: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Paul Craig: $12,000

Albert Morales: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Andre Soukhamthath: $10,000

UFC 209 Disclosed Fighter Payroll: $3,057,000

