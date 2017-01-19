UFC 209 Intense Face-Offs: Woodley vs. Thompson and Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson

HOT OFF THE WIRE
featuredUFC 209 Intense Face-Offs: Woodley vs. Thompson and Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson

January 19, 2017
The UFC 209 fight card has begun to significantly take shape recently. The top end of the card will feature two title fights.

In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will rematch Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. The two fought to a draw at UFC 205 in November of 2016, but this time each man is looking to make a significant statement with a definitive victory.

The UFC 209 co-headliner has been a long time in the making, but after much posturing and lengthy negotiations, No. 1 ranked lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov and second-ranked Tony Ferguson will meet in the Octagon. They will be battling for the interim UFC lightweight title, while champion Conor McGregor is taking some time off for the birth of his first child. 

The big four fighters met with the press at special kick-off UFC 209 Media Day, where they ended with some intense staredowns. Watch as Nurmagomedov and Ferguson get in each other’s face, while Woodley and Thompson keep it on an even keel.

UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 takes place on Saturday, March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

