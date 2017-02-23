UFC 209 Card Finalized with Heavyweight Replacement and Two New Bouts

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 23, 2017
The UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 fight card was finalized on Thursday when the promotion confirmed one replacement fighter and added two new bouts to the event.

Todd Duffee recently had to drop out of his bout with Mark Godbeer due to an undisclosed injury. UFC officials on Thursday confirmed that Daniel Spitz would take his place.

It will be Spitz’s first trip to the Octagon, but he brings with him a spotless 5-0 record. 

Rounding out the 12-bout card are two new fights, slated for the UFC Fight Pass early prelims.

At 115 pounds, The Ultimate Fighter 23 finalist Amanda Cooper will seek her second consecutive win when she faces off with Team Alpha Male newcomer Cynthia Calvillo. In a bantamweight bout, Albert Morales faces debuting Andre Soukhamthath.

UFC 209 takes place on Saturday, March 4, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It features two title fights. Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley puts his belt on the line in an immediate rematch with Stephen Thompson after the two fought to a majority draw in their first bout. In the night’s co-main event, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson square off for the interim lightweight championship.

