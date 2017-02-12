UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie Post-Fight Press Conference Replay
(Video Courtesy of UFC)
The big winners from the UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie pay-per-view event fielded questions from the media following Saturday’s event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Holly Holm’s evening at UFC 208 didn’t end like she wanted. She thought she won a five-round fight and would be crowned featherweight champion.