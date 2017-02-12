UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie Post-Fight Press Conference Replay

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

The big winners from the UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie pay-per-view event fielded questions from the media following Saturday’s event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

RELATED > UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie Live Results and Fight Stats

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram