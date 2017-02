UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie Main Card Fighter Staredowns (video)

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

The UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie main card fighters squared off for photographers at Wednesday’s UFC 208 Media Day in New York.

UFC 208 takes place on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie meet for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight championship in the night’s main event.

