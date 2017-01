UFC 208: Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie Extended Video Preview

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 208 sees the inaugural women’s featherweight title fight between former bantamweight champ Holly Holm and dangerous striker Germaine de Randamie. Plus, one of the greatest fighters of all time makes his return to the octagon against a dangerous contender when No. 7 ranked Anderson Silva takes on No. 8 ranked Derek Brunson in the co-main event.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Returns in UFC 210 Headliner

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram