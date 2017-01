UFC 208 Fight Card and Event Page

UFC 208

Date: February 11, 2017

Venue: Barclays Center

Location: Brooklyn, New York

UFC 208 Fight Card

Holly Holm (10-2) vs. Germaine de Randamie (7-3)*

Glover Teixeira (25-5) vs. Jared Cannonier (9-1)

Derrick Lewis (17-4) vs. Travis Browne (18-5-1)

Ian McCall (13-5-1) vs. Neil Seery (16-12)

Ryan LaFlare (12-1) vs. Roan Carneiro (21-10)

Randy Brown (9-1) vs. George Sullivan (17-5-0, 1NC)

Marcin Tybura (14-2) vs. Luis Henrique (10-2, 1NC)

Nik Lentz (29-7-2, 1NC) vs. Islam Makhachev (13-1)

Wilson Reis (21-6) vs. Ulka Sasaki (19-3-2)

Dustin Poirier (20-5) vs. Jim Miller (29-8, 1NC)

Gilbert Burns (11-2) vs. Paul Felder (12-3)

Phillipe Nover (11-7-1) vs. Rick Glenn (18-4-1)

*For Inaugural UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship

UFC 208 Start Times

Main Card on Pay-Per-View: TBA

Preliminary Card on FOX Sports 1: TBA

Preliminary Card on UFC Fight Pass: TBA

