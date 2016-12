UFC 207 Video: The Rise of Amanda Nunes

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Amanda Nunes shocked the women’s bantamweight division with her win over former champ Miesha Tate at UFC 200. Now, she defends her title for the first time against Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 Friday, December 30 on PPV.

