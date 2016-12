UFC 207 Video: Cody Garbrandt Born, Alpha Male Made

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Cody Garbrandt is a proud Ohio born fighter. HE will fight for UFC gold and look to bring the bantamweight belt home when he takes on champion Dominick Cruz at UFC 207.

