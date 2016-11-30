UFC 207 Video: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey — She’s Back!
(Video Courtesy of UFC)
Former champion Ronda Rousey returns to the Octagon to take on bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on December 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, live on Pay-Per-View.
