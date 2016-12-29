HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey UFC 207 ceremonial

featuredUFC 207 Main & Co-Main Weigh-in Video: Nunes vs. Rousey and Cruz vs. Garbrandt

Ronda Rousey UFC 207 on scale

featuredRonda Rousey Makes Quick Work of Early Weigh-in (UFC 207 Weigh-in Results)

Dana White and Ronda Rousey

featuredDana White Explains Ronda Rousey’s UFC 207 Media Blackout

Cain Velasquez - UFC 200

featuredCain Velasquez ‘Unfit to Fight’ at UFC 207, Pulled from the Event

UFC 207 Preview: Dominick Curz vs. Cody Garbrandt

December 29, 2016
No Comments

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

In your second episode of Inside The Octagon, John Gooden and Dan Hardy analyze the bantamweight title bout between champion Dominick Cruz and the undefeated Cody Garbrandt.

TRENDING > Jose Aldo Says Conor McGregor Never Was Featherweight Champ

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Ronda Rousey UFC 207 Embedded Ep 5

Another Ronda Rousey Sighting in the Latest U...

Dec 29, 2016No Comments10 Views

Ronda Rousey was a little surprised when she walked into a room full of reporters at the UFC 207 early morning official weigh-in.

nunes-rousey-ufc207-graphic-750

UFC 207 Preview: Amanda Nun...

Go in-depth on the UFC 207 main event as

Dec 29, 2016
Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey UFC 207 ceremonial

UFC 207 Main & Co-Main...

The tension between the four respective UFC 207 main

Dec 29, 2016
Amanda Nunes UFC 207 on scale

UFC 207: Amanda Nunes vs. R...

The 20 fighters competing on Saturday's UFC 207: Nunes

Dec 29, 2016
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA