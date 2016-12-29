UFC 207 Preview: Dominick Curz vs. Cody Garbrandt
In your second episode of Inside The Octagon, John Gooden and Dan Hardy analyze the bantamweight title bout between champion Dominick Cruz and the undefeated Cody Garbrandt.
Ronda Rousey was a little surprised when she walked into a room full of reporters at the UFC 207 early morning official weigh-in.