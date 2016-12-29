UFC 207 Preview: Dominick Curz vs. Cody Garbrandt

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

In your second episode of Inside The Octagon, John Gooden and Dan Hardy analyze the bantamweight title bout between champion Dominick Cruz and the undefeated Cody Garbrandt.

