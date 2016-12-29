UFC 207 Preview: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey
(Video Courtesy of UFC)
Go in-depth on the UFC 207 main event as John Gooden and Dan Hardy break down the women’s bantamweight title fight between champoin Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey.
TRENDING > Dana White Explains Ronda Rousey’s UFC 207 Media Blackout
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Dec 29, 201610 Views
Ronda Rousey was a little surprised when she walked into a room full of reporters at the UFC 207 early morning official weigh-in.