UFC 207 Preview: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Go in-depth on the UFC 207 main event as John Gooden and Dan Hardy break down the women’s bantamweight title fight between champoin Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey.

