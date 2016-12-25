UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Watch List, Who to Watch Out For (video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC Senior Vice President of Talent Relations Sean Shelby sits down with Jon Anik to discuss who to look out for at UFC 207 on Dec. 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

