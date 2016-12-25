HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Watch List, Who to Watch Out For (video)

December 25, 2016
(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC Senior Vice President of Talent Relations Sean Shelby sits down with Jon Anik to discuss who to look out for at UFC 207 on Dec. 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Related Article

Angela Lee - Champion - ONE Photo 750

Training With Miesha Tate and Winning ONE Cha...

Dec 25, 2016No Comments30 Views

Training with Miesha Tate and winning a title for ONE Championship, 2016 has been an amazing year for Angela Lee.

Dominick Cruz vs Urijah Faber - UFC 199

Watch Dominick Cruz Beat Ur...

Bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz met longtime rival Urijah Faber

Dec 25, 2016
Ronda Rousey vs Bethe Correia UFC190 weigh

Relive Ronda Rousey’s...

Watch Ronda Rousey talk about her fight against Bethe

Dec 25, 2016
Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo Says Conor McGreg...

Jose Aldo admits Conor McGregor defeated him, but says

Dec 25, 2016
               

