UFC 207 Main & Co-Main Weigh-in Video: Nunes vs. Rousey and Cruz vs. Garbrandt

Following Thursday afternoon’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey ceremonial weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the UFC’s 10-bout year-end fight card is ready to hit the cage on Friday.

While Ronda Rousey still refused to utter a word after she stepped off the scale, her expression said it all when she and UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes stood face-to-face for photographers to snap their pictures and fans to salivate at the pent up aggression.

There was no pushing or shoving, but the tension couldn’t have been more palpable.

The UFC 207 co-main event face-off was another matter entirely.

Men’s bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz will put his belt on the line against undefeated upstart Cody Garbrandt, who just happens to represent an entire team of rivals for Cruz.

There has been no love lost between the two, and it boiled over when they met after stepping off the scale. After a fair amount of trash talk, Cruz and Garbrandt lunged at each other with UFC president Dana White and security pulling them apart before either could put hands on the other.

