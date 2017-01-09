UFC 207 Drew Huge Pay-Per-View Number

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey was paid a flat rate of $3 million for her UFC 207 main event bout against titleholder Amanda Nunes while on Dec. 30, and for good reason. She and Conor McGregor are the biggest pay-per-view draws on the UFC’s roster.

Coming off a knockout loss in her previous outing, not fighting in over a year, and not participating in the event’s promotion, Rousey still generated a staggering 1.1 million pay-per-view buys, according to industry insider Dave Meltzer.

The Nunes-Rousey main event bout was supplemented by the bantamweight title fight between Cody Garbrandt and Dominick Cruz, which co-headlined the UFC 207 fight card. It was the fifth UFC event to do more than a million buys in 2016. UFC 196: McGregor vs. Diaz did 1.6 million buys, UFC 200: Tate vs. Nunes sold 1.2 million, UFC 202: McGregor vs. Diaz 2 did 1.65 million, and UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor sold 1.3 million pay-per-views.

It’s hard to say how much bigger the UFC 207 number would have been had Rousey participated in the build-up to the event, but it certainly would have had some impact.

Nunes successfully defended her title by finishing Rousey in 48 seconds at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

