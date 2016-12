Countdown to UFC 207: Ronda Rousey’s Beginnings to Amanda Nunes’ Emergence

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 207 Countdown takes you inside the lives and training camps of four bantamweights preparing for their December title fights. Former champion Ronda Rousey returns to the Octagon fiercely motivated to recapture the belt she pioneered. But current women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has no intention of letting go of her hard-earned title.

