UFC 207: 6 Takeaways From the Night Ronda Rousey Fell Again

Wow, a lot of haters are happy today.

Ronda Rousey got KTFO again, worse than the first time and now her future as an MMA fighter looks in doubt.

How did this happen? The rise and fall of Rousey is a great reminder that circumstances can change in an instant, that no one is safe on top of the pedestal, and, the most important lesson of all, of course, if you don’t know how to box, you are gonna get smashed in a fight.

Seriously, Rousey, seriously. Don’t you know little girls look up to you?!

Even Fred Sanford and Grady Wilson know how to box:

We have some takeaways from UFC 207, and we got more than just the obvious “Rousey should retire” because, of course, we are Hot Sauce. Grab a glass of water and we dare you, dare you, to try not to sweat, hiccup, or pass some gas.

Ronda Rousey Needs To Fight Again SOON

Yep, we are gonna go all alternate universe here and call on Rousey to keep fighting. She needs to step down in competition, fight in three months, and regain her confidence. She cannot go out like this. That would be like Cam Newton retiring after last year’s Super Bowl! Rousey needs to hire a real boxing coach, go running on the beach with Miesha Tate and find her Eye of the Tiger. She can do it.

Amanda Nunes is Totally Beatable

Yeah, Amanda Nunes looked great, but Hervé Villechaize would have knocked out Rousey Saturday night. That’s how bad she was. Nunes is a strong fighter, but I expect that title to change hands in 2017 more than the WCW championship in 1999. Nunes has power, but she has been knocked out twice and submitted once. Julianna Pena, Raquel Pennington, Valentina Shevchenko, expect any and all three of these women to wear UFC gold in 2017.

Cody Garbrandt is the UFC’s Next Big Thing

The neck tattoos. The big mouth. The right hand. We have a new star in MMA. Cody Garbrandt backed up his talk and defeated Dominick Cruz to win the UFC bantamweight championship. That’s no easy feat. His right hand proved too dangerous for Cruz. The UFC is badly in need of a new star not named Conor McGregor and with that powerful right hand, Garbrandt’s fights will be must see TV.

Dominick Cruz is the Real Beast Incarnate

Who takes punch after punch after punch like that and survives? Cruz has granite for a chin. Watching him get up instantly after getting knocked out was one of the defining moments of his career. In this loss, Cruz showed that he’s more than just a near technically perfect fighter. He’s also a legitimate tough guy. He took Cody Garbrandt’s best punches, left his blood on the mat, and was still standing at the end of the fight. We saw a new side of Cruz and he will be back better than ever. Garbrandt, be careful what you wish for.

TJ Dillashaw Needs to Calm Down

Yes, we know that Dillashaw deserves a title shot, but accusing the UFC of being “rigged” just because he was passed over for a title shot is a bit childish. He should know by now that UFC title matches are booked based on multiple factors, and fight marketability carries a significant weight percentage. I don’t know about you, but I would much rather see Cruz vs. Garbrandt again next, and not because I am part of the UFC Illuminati. These guys put on a great show and Cruz deserves a rematch. Dillashaw is a great fighter. Just relax and keep winning fights.

UFC Salaries are TOTALLY UNFAIR

Rousey earned $3 million. Nunes earned $200,000 (she will also get PPV points)

Cruz earned $350,000. Garbrandt earned $200,000. Dillashaw also earned $200,000.

What’s wrong with this picture? Either someone is getting paid too much or a lot of people are getting paid too little, but either way, these fighter salaries are exactly what inequity looks like.