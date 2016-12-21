UFC 206 Airs for Free on Big FOX on Christmas Eve

HOT OFF THE WIRE
In a surprise move, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is spreading some holiday cheer to its fans. The promotion is repackaging several of the fights from UFC 206: Holloway vs. Pettis, which took place recently in Toronto and aired on pay-per-view, as a special two-hour broadcast on FOX.

The UFC rarely airs fights from its pay-per-views so close to the date of the event.

In revealing its plans, the UFC released the following statement:

UFC 206 Special Presentation on FOX

As one of the best events of the year, UFC 206: HOLLOWAY vs. PETTIS turned into an instant classic featuring two Knockout of the Year candidates, a Fight of the Year, and a new champion in Max Holloway being crowned. UFC and FOX will give fans the chance to relive the action from Toronto when a special two-hour version of UFC 206 is re-aired on Saturday, December 24 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on FOX.

With the support of our cable, satellite and broadcast partners, UFC will showcase four of the event’s best fights just two weeks after the live pay-per-view, as a Christmas Eve gift from President Dana White.

The two-hour special will include:

  • Knockout of the Year candidate – John Makdessivs. Lando Vannata
  • Fight of the Year candidate – Cub Swansonvs. Doo Ho Choi
  • Highlight reel knockout – Donald “Cowboy” Cerronevs. Matt Brown
  • Interim featherweight championship bout – Max Hollowayvs. Anthony Pettis

  • Roscoe Gauldin

    LMAO! it should have been on fox in the 1st place, and now they are acting like they are giving something back to the fans when they probably got sh*t ratings.

               

