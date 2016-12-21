UFC 206 Airs for Free on Big FOX on Christmas Eve

In a surprise move, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is spreading some holiday cheer to its fans. The promotion is repackaging several of the fights from UFC 206: Holloway vs. Pettis, which took place recently in Toronto and aired on pay-per-view, as a special two-hour broadcast on FOX.

The UFC rarely airs fights from its pay-per-views so close to the date of the event.

In revealing its plans, the UFC released the following statement:

As one of the best events of the year, UFC 206: HOLLOWAY vs. PETTIS turned into an instant classic featuring two Knockout of the Year candidates, a Fight of the Year, and a new champion in Max Holloway being crowned. UFC and FOX will give fans the chance to relive the action from Toronto when a special two-hour version of UFC 206 is re-aired on Saturday, December 24 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on FOX.

With the support of our cable, satellite and broadcast partners, UFC will showcase four of the event’s best fights just two weeks after the live pay-per-view, as a Christmas Eve gift from President Dana White.

The two-hour special will include:

Knockout of the Year candidate – John Makdessivs. Lando Vannata

Fight of the Year candidate – Cub Swansonvs. Doo Ho Choi

Highlight reel knockout – Donald “Cowboy” Cerronevs. Matt Brown

Interim featherweight championship bout – Max Hollowayvs. Anthony Pettis

