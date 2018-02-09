Tyson Pedro: ‘I Still Think I’m the Next Big Thing’ at Light Heavyweight

Tyson Pedro is never going to allow one loss to define him.

After bursting onto the scene with a pair of very impressive wins in the UFC, Pedro was immediately pegged as a future contender in the light heavyweight division despite the fact that he only had six fights under his belt.

Pedro felt how the other half lived in his third UFC fight when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Ilir Latifi that put the first defeat on his record after six straight wins to kick off his career.

Of course, Pedro was disappointed to take a loss but he also knew that every fighter experiences ups and downs during the course of a career and ultimately that setback made him a better competitor going forward.

“It’s so weird cause everyone afterwards was expected me to be some emotional wreck or something but I didn’t feel like it was anything bad,” Pedro said ahead of his next fight at UFC 221. “I feel like it was a good experience. Obviously, I wasn’t happy with my performance but after all of my wins, I pretty much just went out and had some beers and celebrated. After the loss, I went home and said we need to put in some work. That’s the difference.

“When you’re winning, you don’t feel like you need to change anything. When you lose, you have work to do. I went home and I trained my ass off. I learned a lot about myself.”

It’s not easy for any fighter to be pegged ‘the next big thing’ because often times that label comes attached with unrealistic expectations.

Pedro admits that he was still very raw when he made his UFC debut but there was no way he was going to pass up on the opportunity to begin competing in the world famous Octagon.

“I could have said no to a UFC contract but who’s going to do that?” Pedro said. “I knew I still had a lot to learn cause I was so early on in my career and I’m learning on the job at the moment but I’m not going to pass that up. I had four fights, I got signed and then I go bang, bang and I’m in the top 15.

“Once you get to that top 15, it really jumps up in levels and yeah, it’s a light division but there’s still some killers in that light heavyweight division. I was fast tracked but I still want to be there.”

The UFC’s light heavyweight division is notoriously top heavy without a ton of depth so the learning curve for a prospect like Pedro isn’t very big before he’s facing legitimate veterans with sometimes double or triple the experience.

It’s a daunting task to face that kind of opposition considering Pedro has only been fighting professionally for just over four years but that loss to Latifi didn’t rattle him and neither will anybody picking him to be a future champion with only seven fights on his record right now.

“I still think I’m the next big thing,” Pedro said. “I don’t want to tell everyone that I’m blowing my own horn but I know I’ve got a lot in me. I’ve still got a lot more to show. I think I’m very lucky that I’m still early in my career. It’s a gift and a curse. I got picked up very early in my fight career so I’ve got a lot to learn but I’ve also got a lot left to show with my fighting ability.

“Each time I fight, I bring a little bit more to the table and I still get to surprise my opponents.”