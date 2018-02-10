Tyson Pedro Electrifies Inside and Outside the Octagon (UFC 221 Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Tyson Pedro’s submission victory over Saparbek Safarov at UFC 221 on Saturday in Perth, Australia. Pedro electrified the Aussie crowd both inside and outside the Octagon.

The UFC heads to Texas next. Fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone aims to take over the Lone Star State when he headlines UFC Fight Night 126 opposite Yancy Medeiros in a five-round welterweight main event. The co-main event features heavy hitting heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Marcin Tybura in Austin, Texas.

