Tyson Nam Takes Out Ali Bagautinov at the Bell (video)

(Courtesy of FIGHT NIGHTS TV)

Tyson Nam may have never made it to the UFC due to a contract dispute with Bellator, but he took out one of the UFC’s former flyweight title contenders over the weekend at Fight Nights Global on the Russian fighter Ali Bagautinov’s home turf.

He waited until the last possible moment, but all is fair in love and war… and fighting.

