Tyron Woodley’s Entire Life Has Been a Fight (UFC 209 Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley fought his way out of gang life on the streets of a dangerous neighborhood to become the best 170-pound fighter in the world. He’s always been fighting, ‘a fighter in life.”

TRENDING > Dana White: Conor McGregor’s Next Fight Will Be MMA Rules in the UFC

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram