               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley over Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

hot-sauce-featuredTyron Woodley Would Gladly Fight Georges St-Pierre if Needed at UFC 217

Dana White

hot-sauce-featuredDana White Engages in His Most Hilarious Podcast Interview Ever (Video)

Joe Rogan broadcast on Ronda Rousey

hot-sauce-featuredUFC Broadcaster Joe Rogan Making His Studio Great Again

Dana White angry over Till vs Cerrone

hot-sauce-featuredDana White Rips Fans After Darren Till Blasts Donald Cerrone at UFC Gdansk

Tyron Woodley Would Gladly Fight Georges St-Pierre if Needed at UFC 217

October 27, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Though it’s highly unlikely to be necessary, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley said he would gladly step in to fight Georges St-Pierre on short notice at UFC 217 if Michael Bisping was unable to fight. 

St-Pierre is slated to challenge Bisping for the middleweight title on Nov. 4 at Madison Square Garden.

The comment from Woodley about stepping in comes from the latest episode of his new TMZ Series, “The Hollywood Beatdown,” where he said of Bisping, “Come on bro, you’re about to fight the biggest fight of your life, make all this money, the fight I was supposed to have, and you’re gonna blow it? Hey, Dana White, if you need me to come in next week, I’m already gonna be there, just give me a little heads up, I’ll get in the sauna.”

TRENDING > Dana White Engages in His Most Hilarious Podcast Interview Ever (Video)

“The Holloywood Beatdown” is a chance for Woodley to talk about all sorts of hot topics, MMA and otherwise. In addition to dishing about Bisping’s current legal issue – he allegedly got into an altercation with a 19-year-old man while working out in a gym – Woodley also ripped on the Kardashian’s and his co-host for comparing them to Conor McGregor

Happy Friday!

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA