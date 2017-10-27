Tyron Woodley Would Gladly Fight Georges St-Pierre if Needed at UFC 217

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Though it’s highly unlikely to be necessary, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley said he would gladly step in to fight Georges St-Pierre on short notice at UFC 217 if Michael Bisping was unable to fight.

St-Pierre is slated to challenge Bisping for the middleweight title on Nov. 4 at Madison Square Garden.

The comment from Woodley about stepping in comes from the latest episode of his new TMZ Series, “The Hollywood Beatdown,” where he said of Bisping, “Come on bro, you’re about to fight the biggest fight of your life, make all this money, the fight I was supposed to have, and you’re gonna blow it? Hey, Dana White, if you need me to come in next week, I’m already gonna be there, just give me a little heads up, I’ll get in the sauna.”

TRENDING > Dana White Engages in His Most Hilarious Podcast Interview Ever (Video)

“The Holloywood Beatdown” is a chance for Woodley to talk about all sorts of hot topics, MMA and otherwise. In addition to dishing about Bisping’s current legal issue – he allegedly got into an altercation with a 19-year-old man while working out in a gym – Woodley also ripped on the Kardashian’s and his co-host for comparing them to Conor McGregor.

Happy Friday!

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram