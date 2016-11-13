Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson: What Was Up With That Scorecard?

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 13, 2016
14 Comments

After UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and challenger Stephen Thompson went five full rounds at UFC 205 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, they had to go to the judges’ scorecards.

Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson UFC 205 face-offBut that’s when things got weird. 

Bruce Buffer made his way to the Octagon, announcing that they were going to the scorecards, but then did an about face and headed out of the Octagon. Moments later, he was back in the cage, announcing the scores as 47-47, 47-47, and 48-47 for Woodley, stating it was a split-decision victory for the champion.

Woodley was mid-interview with Joe Rogan before Buffer was put back in the Octagon to correct the ruling. The scores didn’t change: Woodley won on one scorecard, but the fight was ruled a draw on the other two. In revising the outcome, Buffer announced the fight was a majority draw. 

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Makes History, Dominates Eddie Alvarez (UFC 205 Results)

The champion looked flustered, but the outcome of the decision was the same, he retained his belt. In the case of a draw, the champion keeps his title. 

What did you think of the scoring? Here’s the judges’ scores, as recorded by the New York State Athletic Commission.

Woodley - Thompson UFC 205 Scorecard

  • el_burro (Wonderboy fan)

    I personally scored it like the last judge (blue, Judge Clearly) but can understand if someone gave the fight to Woodley based on the closeness of round two or three.

    However, how the heck is round 4 not a 10-8 round for Woodley according to the first two scorecards? Even more so, how can one judge give a 10-8 discrepancy in favour of Woodley for round 1, but then only award a 10-9 for round 4? Yeah, Wonderboy survived round 4 and managed to be on top at the end of the round, but he was nearly finished a couple of times. And no way was round 1 a 10-8. What gives?

    • MikeMcK

      I had the score like the right most judge. He gave woodley a 10-8 in the 4th, and a 10-9 in the 1st as you stated.

      I wonder if the middle judge wasn’t using scratch paper for his scoring and waited until the end to fill out his card. Then just made a mistake at the end. I agree that a 10-8 in the first makes little sense, especially if you 10-9 the 4th.

  • MikeMck

    It threw me for a loops when Buffer gave the fight to Woodley after reading those scores. No one really seemed to react so I wondered if I had missed something. Maybe some weird new rule in New York. Odd that Buffer didn’t catch it himself.

  • WBvsTW2comingSoon

    I had WB taking it with a SD (Rd. 2,3&5), but the fight was close that I’m not complaining for the majority draw; especially when the immediate rematch was announced. I hope wonder boy takes it next time around and trains better on the TD’s defense. Styles make matches, but I don’t think woodly will be champ for too long. He’s basically a one trick pony (a dangerous one, nonetheless).

  • Darin

    When Buffer read the scores then gave the win to Woodley I just assumed that any sort of draw in a title fight gives the win to the champ. Never seen that before.

  • Amir Farivar

    The fight I watched was obviously won by Woodley!!! I don’t know what the judges were watching?!?!?

    • Aaron Moore

      Agreed

  • Trevor

    Woodley won. You need to beat the Champion and WB did not do that.

  • Kerry Shannon

    Two different rounds were scored 10-8 for Woodley? That is insane. This is the worst part of combat sports; the insane scoring. Someone needs monitor these idiots and throw out those who score badly. It’s bad for the sport to have such insanity in the ranks of the judges. Any rational person who knows the sport knows Thompson won the fight on points but we also know Thompson had his chance to win the fight in the fifth by taking it to Woodley who clearly had dead arms. He didn’t go after the champ and this is why he lost and this is why I have no complaints, though the scoring was insane with those two 10-8 scores. Thompson lost because he has the absolute worst corner in all of combat sports.

    • deepgrim

      from what i remember of the fight i think the 4th was probably a 10-8 to woodley and so it think a draw was a fair result and woodley retains. Should be a good rematch

      • Kerry Shannon

        Read my above comment: one judge had the first round a 10-8 etc…

        • Aaron Moore

          He knocked wonderboy down 3 time man…i think a lot of referees would have stopped the fight. Then almost chocked him out… all but 40 seconds of the round was dominated by woodley. Thats a 10-8 round no doubt about it. I thibk woodley wone the 1st 2nd and 4th imo

    • Smoothlikesilk

      I thought the fight was a draw. I have a hard time seeing how you wouldn’t score the 4th round a 10-8. Wonderboy was as close to being unconscious as humanly possible, and was in serious danger on that choke attempt. Everyone acted as though it was miraculous that he made it out of the round, which indicates just how much trouble he was in.

      • Kerry Shannon

        As you can see above, one judge had the first round a 10-8 which is insane. Second: In the forth Thompson ended the round on top of Woodley hitting him with shots which was amazing! You don’t win a 10-8 round when you end the round on your back.

               

