Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson 2: Unfinished Business (UFC 209 Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Champion Tyron Woodley and challenger Stephen Thompson have unfinished business after the two welterweights fought to a draw at UFC 205. Don’t miss the rematch at UFC 209 on March 4 live on Pay-Per-View.

