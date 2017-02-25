HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor and Dana White

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor’s Next Fight Will Be MMA Rules in the UFC

Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 193 scrum

featuredIt’s Official: Joanna Jedrzejczyk to Defend Her Belt at UFC 211

Derrick Lewis

featuredDerrick Lewis Knocks Travis Browne Out (UFC Halifax Results)

UFC Halifax Lewis vs Browne Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Live Results and Fight Stats

Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson 2: Unfinished Business (UFC 209 Video)

February 25, 2017
1 Comment

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Champion Tyron Woodley and challenger Stephen Thompson have unfinished business after the two welterweights fought to a draw at UFC 205. Don’t miss the rematch at UFC 209 on March 4 live on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre's Coach Wants Epic Conor McGregor or Michael Bisping Showdown

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov Dominate Michael Jo...

Feb 25, 20171 Comment47 Views

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's dominant win over Michael Johnson at UFC 205. The win earned him a shot at the interim lightweight title against Tony Ferguson.

Watch Tyron Woodley Demolis...

Tyron Woodley earned his second UFC victory by knockout

Feb 25, 2017

Knockout Radio Replay: King...

Join Knockout Radio as they welcome King Mo Lawal,

Feb 25, 2017
Conor McGregor and Dana White

Dana White: Conor McGregor&...

UFC president Dana White said that Conor McGregor vs.

Feb 25, 2017
