Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre presser face-off

featuredDana White Sets a Target for Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping

Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson UFC 209 weigh-in

featuredWoodley vs. Thompson Gets Green Light, but Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson Canceled (UFC 209 Weigh-in Results)

Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov Out of UFC 209 Bout After Trip to Hospital

featuredUFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 Early Weigh-in Video & Results

Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson 2: UFC 209 Full Countdown Video

March 4, 2017
1 Comment

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 209 Countdown goes inside the lives of four athletes on the brink of championship greatness. Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson fought to a thrilling five-round draw in November and must now dig deeper to find what it will take to win in their rematch. In the co-main event, dynamic lightweight contender Tony Ferguson and 23-0 Khabib Nurmagomedov get their long-anticipated matchup with the interim lightweight championship up for grabs.

