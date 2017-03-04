Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson 2: UFC 209 Full Countdown Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)
UFC 209 Countdown goes inside the lives of four athletes on the brink of championship greatness. Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson fought to a thrilling five-round draw in November and must now dig deeper to find what it will take to win in their rematch. In the co-main event, dynamic lightweight contender Tony Ferguson and 23-0 Khabib Nurmagomedov get their long-anticipated matchup with the interim lightweight championship up for grabs.
