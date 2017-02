Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson 2: UFC 209 Countdown Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 209 Countdown goes inside the lives of Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson who fought to a thrilling five-round draw in November and must now dig deeper to find what it will take to win in their rematch.

