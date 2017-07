Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia: UFC 214 Countdown

(Courtesy of UFC)

In the UFC 214 co-main event, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley readies to face jiu-jitsu master Demian Maia, who patiently racked up seven straight wins en route to his second UFC title shot.

