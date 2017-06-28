Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia Marks UFC 214’s Third Title Fight

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will put his belt on the line against Demian Maia at UFC 214, making it the event’s third title fight.

UFC officials announced the bout Wednesday evening following Woodley initially breaking the news on UFC Tonight.

“I’ll be taking on backpack, backpack. Demian Maia and I will be fighting on July 29,” Woodley said.

“He’s coming for the belt and guess what, I’m not giving it up easy. I’ve been training, cutting those angles, so I can lift that head up. I know he’s going to go for the legs and will try to put me down and work his jiu-jitsu game. I’ll be very prepared. I’m excited to defend my belt.”

Woodley vs. Maia has been in the works for quite some time, but will finally take place on July 29.

Woodley (17-3-1) hasn’t lost in his last five fights. He had one draw with Stephen Thompson, but scored a majority decision over “Wonderboy” in their rematch at UFC 209 in March.

Maia (25-6), despite being one of the top grappler’s in the fight game, has steadily bolstered his arsenal with a strong stand-up game. He has reeled off seven consecutive victories while patiently awaiting a title shot. Maia is coming off of a victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 211 in May.

UFC 214 is headlined by Daniel Cormier putting his light heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch against former champion Jon Jones. The card also features Cris “Cyborg” Justino squaring off with Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger in a battle for the featherweight title recently stripped from Germaine de Randamie.

