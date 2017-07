Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia, Cris Cyborg vs. Tonya Evinger: UFC 214 Inside the Octagon Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dan Hardy and John Gooden break down two title fights at UFC 214, the welterweight bout between Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia plus the women’s featherweight bout between Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger.

