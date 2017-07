Tyron Woodley vs. Demain Maia: Joe Rogan UFC 214 Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentator Joe Rogan breaks down the UFC 214 co-main event between welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and top 170-pound contender Demian Maia.

