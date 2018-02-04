Tyron Woodley: Valentina Shevchenko and Priscila Cachoeira ‘Should Have Been Stopped Way Earlier’

Valentina Shevchenko looked phenomenal in her flyweight debut at UFC Fight Night 125 on Saturday in Belem, Brazil, in a one-sided fight that many felt was allowed to continue for far too long.

“Bullet” took on promotional newcomer Priscila Cachoeira in the fight card’s co-main event and referee Mario Yamasaki did not stop the fight even though Shevchenko landed 217 strikes, while Cachoeira only landed one.

Shevchenko bloodied and battered the Brazilian to the point that it became hard to watch. UFC president Dana White voiced his displeasure with Yamasaki via Instagram and he wasn’t alone in his criticisms. Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley also felt the fight was allowed to continue far longer than it should have.

“The rule is, you have to consciously be defending yourself. It doesn’t have to be a blow that’s knocking your head off your neck, but when she gets hit with 20, 30 unanswered punches, she’s not consciously defending herself, therefore the fight is over with. The fight was allowed to go on way too long,” said Woodley during the event’s post show on FS1.

The referee’s primary job inside the octagon is to protect the fighters. Woodley didn’t believe Yamasaki did that in Saturday’s co-main event.

“They should have stopped it way earlier. You’ve got to think, these are professional fighters. We’re not going to tap out half of the time. We’re too tough for that, but you’ve got to protect us because we want to be able to fight another day.”