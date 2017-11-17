Tyron Woodley Unleashes on Nate Diaz For Not Signing Contract to Face Him at UFC 219

When the UFC came calling to offer Tyron Woodley a fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 219, the welterweight champion was more than happy to accept.

While Woodley was dealing with a lingering shoulder injury that was supposed to keep him out of action until next year, the opportunity to defend his title for a third time in 2017 and facing a big name like Diaz was more than enough to entice him back to action.

With that, Woodley packed up his bags and started a training camp to prepare for a fight on Dec. 30. Unfortunately, Diaz still hasn’t accepted the offer made to him by the UFC and with time ticking away until UFC 219, Woodley is getting a little tired of waiting.

“I’m fired up about people that tell you ‘don’t be scared homie’ and then they scared, homie. That’s what I’m fired up about,” Woodley told TMZ when discussing Diaz.

“Not a possible fight. A 50-percent completed fight. You got one half of the party that’s been offered, that accepted, that’s out here with their bag at Wild Card Boxing getting punched by world champions and then you got the other side, that’s got a whole bunch of excuses.”

Diaz hasn’t fought since UFC 202 in August 2016 when he lost a majority decision to Conor McGregor. Since that time, Diaz has spurred offers from the UFC for fights against both Eddie Alvarez and Tony Ferguson.

At the time the offer was made to Woodley and Diaz, the promotion was desperately seeking a main event to headline UFC 219. Now the UFC has inked a different title fight between women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Holly Holm, although the bout hasn’t officially been named as the main event.

It does seem to put the pressure on Woodley and Diaz to get their fight finalized if they hope to meet in about six weeks time at UFC 219.

That’s why Woodley is going on the offensive while taking aim at Diaz for what he believes is a lot of tough talk without actually being willing to back it up inside the Octagon.

“Because guys in our sport bump their gums quite a bit and they get you to think they’re these huge tough guys, they’re these gangsters and they’ll fight anybody, any time and then when you get in front of a person like me, then the crickets start to come out and they don’t really want to fight,” Woodley said.

“It happened with [Michael] Bisping, it happened with Georges St-Pierre, with Conor McGregor, it happened with Nick Diaz, big brother, and now it’s happening with baby brother so I guess it’s in the bloodline.”

The way Woodley sees it, Diaz has a chance to headline one of the biggest cards of the year while also getting a shot at the welterweight title.

Of course, Woodley doesn’t like Diaz’s chances of winning but at least he’ll get to go home with a hefty paycheck for his struggles.

“Get off the pot, quit crapping yourself, you already took plenty of butt whoopings before,” Woodley said. “This ain’t gonna be anything different.

“Get your big paycheck and drift off into the fog.”

