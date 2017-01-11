Tyron Woodley Undercuts Conor McGregor, Would Fight Floyd Mayweather for $5 Million

Everyone wants a piece.

The saga of Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor has been dominating headlines for some time (too long) and it doesn’t seem like it will come to an end any time soon. Floyd, after all, recently threw more gas on the fire by saying he’d give McGregor $15 million plus some pay-per-view dollars.

While McGregor is looking for a cool $100 million to make this happen, Tyron Woodley said he’s got a much smaller price tag if “Money” Mayweather is interested.

RELATED > Conor McGregor Responds to Latest Floyd Mayweather Comments

Talking with TMZ recently, Tryon said he’d be down for $5 million, some PPV revenue and maybe even some nice watches. Yup.

To the footage!

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)