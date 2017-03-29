HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTyron Woodley Thinks Georges St-Pierre Won’t Fight, Calls Out Michael Bisping

featuredConor McGregor Won’t Be Exiting UFC Anytime Soon

Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredJon Jones Clears Probation, Remains Unable to Return to UFC

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredIf Georges St-Pierre Delays, Michael Bisping Says Yoel Romero Gets Title Shot First

Tyron Woodley Thinks Georges St-Pierre Won’t Fight, Calls Out Michael Bisping

March 29, 2017
1 Comment

If Georges St-Pierre delays too long, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will gladly take on middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping in a superfight.

Upon St-Pierre announcing his return, UFC president Dana White declared that the former welterweight kingpin would challenge Bisping for the middleweight belt in his first fight back. The one problem? St-Pierre may be taking longer to return than Bisping is willing to wait.

Bisping had UFC 213 on July 8 pinned as the target for the fight, but St-Pierre has recently indicated that International Fight Week would be too soon. The champ, 38 years old, doesn’t want to wait much longer than that.

Tyron Woodley“I heard that he wanted like September or October and that is what the UFC told me as well,” said Bisping on his podcast. “But I am just throwing it out there right now. If he wants to wait until September or October, then he can go find himself another opponent.”

Bisping said that he would be more than willing to give No. 1 contender Yoel Romero a shot first if St-Pierre won’t be ready until fall or winter. Woodley, who has noted on several occasions that he wants “big money fights,” has injected himself into the equation, as well.

He doesn’t seem to be a believer that St-Pierre is even coming back. Woodley, casting doubt upon St-Pierre, tweeted Wednesday morning that he would be more than willing to face Bisping on July 8. He reiterated that sentiment on UFC Tonight Wednesday evening.

“I think Georges St-Pierre is playing games with us,” said Woodley. “He didn’t want to fight me, he went up to middleweight, talking about going down to lightweight. Michael Bisping, I stand on my offer, ten toes down. If you want to get it on July 8, I will be there and I will be ready.”

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Won’t Be Exiting UFC Anytime Soon

UFC officials have yet to comment on the situation, but it’s more likely that the promotion would put Bisping against Romero than Woodley if St-Pierre delays too long. The promotion needs big fights, but likes to include champions to head up their pay-per-views. With several on the sidelines to begin 2017, it’s unlikely that they’d want to tie up two divisions with a fight between two of its titleholders when Bisping vs. Romero might be the more highly anticipated match-up in the first place.

UFC 213 on July 8 is a centerpiece of the promotion’s 2017 schedule, so they’ll have to start putting the marquee fights together soon. We’ll likely get more clarity in the next few weeks, but until then, we’ll have to wait and see how the situation pans out.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Conor McGregor - Vegas Media Day

Conor McGregor Pays Nevada Fine; Floyd Maywea...

Mar 29, 20171 Comment54 Views

A potential boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather has cleared an important hurtle, as McGregor has paid his fine in Nevada.

Anthony Rumble Johnson

Anthony Johnson’s Han...

As one of the UFC's prolific knockout artists, Anthony

Mar 29, 2017
King Mo Lawal

King Mo Lawal on Rampage, R...

As King Mo Lawal prepares to meet Rampage Jackson

Mar 29, 2017

Rampage Jackson Always Inte...

Old rivals Quinton "Rampage" Jackson and "The Axe Murderer"

Mar 29, 2017
  • TheCerealKiller

    I gotta call you out Ken. Did Tyron say “superfight” or is that your words? The term superfight was born in MMA from GSP and Silva wiping out their divisions and being long time champs. There would be nothing “super” about a Woodley/Bisping fight. The only superfight I see in MMA right now would be MM vs Cruz.

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA