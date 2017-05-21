Tyron Woodley Takes Demian Maia’s Back at UFC Athlete Retreat

Tyron Woodley is expected to put his UFC welterweight belt on the line against top contender Demian Maia the next time he steps in the cage, but he’s already got a jump on his Brazilian foe.

Woodley put his newfound backpack technique to work, taking Maia’s back at the UFC Athlete Retreat this weekend in Las Vegas.

Yeah, this was totally in jest, but could it happen in their fight? Was this a foretelling of things to come?

