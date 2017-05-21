HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredTyron Woodley Takes Demian Maia’s Back at UFC Athlete Retreat

Megan Anderson and Cris Cyborg

hot-sauce-featuredCris Cyborg and Megan Anderson Pressure UFC for Real Featherweight Fight

hot-sauce-featuredWhy is it So Hard to Sign Floyd Mayweather to Box Conor McGregor? Because… Mayweather

Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington Get Engaged

hot-sauce-featuredTecia Torres and Raquel Pennington Get Engaged!

Tyron Woodley Takes Demian Maia’s Back at UFC Athlete Retreat

May 21, 2017
No Comments

Tyron Woodley is expected to put his UFC welterweight belt on the line against top contender Demian Maia the next time he steps in the cage, but he’s already got a jump on his Brazilian foe. 

Woodley put his newfound backpack technique to work, taking Maia’s back at the UFC Athlete Retreat this weekend in Las Vegas. 

Yeah, this was totally in jest, but could it happen in their fight? Was this a foretelling of things to come?

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg and Megan Anderson Pressure UFC for Real Featherweight Fight

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Related Article

Bellator 179 Daley vs MacDonald fight highlights

Bellator 179: Daley vs. MacDonald Fight Highl...

May 21, 2017No Comments8 Views

Rory MacDonald left a lasting impression in his promotional debut at Bellator 179 on Friday in London. Check out the full fight highlights.

Megan Anderson and Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg and Megan Ander...

Cris Cyborg and Megan Anderson turned up the heat

May 21, 2017
Scott Coker Bellator

Scott Coker Reacts to Paul ...

Bellator president Scott Coker addressed the cageside scuffle between

May 21, 2017
Floyd Mayweather Post Boxing on Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather: ‘If...

Floyd Mayweather, in attendance at a boxing event on

May 21, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA