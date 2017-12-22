HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor is the Sugar of MMA When What We Need is Meat

Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Shoots Down UFC Rumors, Denies He Will Ever Fight in MMA

Conor McGregor, Dana White, and Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Confirms Floyd Mayweather is in Serious Discussions for UFC Deal

Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredCoach: Georges St-Pierre Will Return for Epic Fight; Teases Conor McGregor

Tyron Woodley Reveals His Timeline to Return to the UFC Following Shoulder Surgery

December 22, 2017
NoNo Comments

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is already plotting his return to the Octagon just days after having shoulder surgery.

Woodley had arthroscopic surgery performed on his right shoulder by Dr. James Andrews, one of the most famed physicians dealing with orthopedic surgery in athletes.

Woodley has already started his physical therapy and rehabilitation on the shoulder and according to the reigning and defending king at 170 pounds, he doesn’t expect to be on the sidelines for very long at all.

“Just with the stem cell and PRP (platelet rich plasma), the new technology and science, I’m gonna be fighting in the first quarter of next year,” Woodley revealed when speaking to TMZ. “In two months, I’ll be punching something.”

That’s good news for the rest of the welterweight division, who feared Woodley could be out for a big part of 2018 following his shoulder surgery.

While his focus right now remains on getting healthy, Woodley is keeping a close eye on the division including former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos, who earned a win over Robbie Lawler last weekend that may have put him into position as the new No. 1 contender at 170 pounds.

It was a huge win for dos Anjos — his third since moving to welterweight earlier this year — but Woodley still wasn’t all that impressed by his performance.

“I wasn’t too impressed with him, I’m going to be honest and I said it to his face,” Woodley said. “I wasn’t too impressed with the performance. Just because people are punching and swinging, if you’re punching and swinging and you’re missing or you’re hitting gloves and elbows, that ain’t precision to me. When you’re landing good powerful shots and making it count, and I wasn’t really thrilled with the IQ of both guys.”

If the UFC says that dos Anjos is the next person in line for him to fight, Woodley would accept but he admits that it wouldn’t be the matchup at the top of his wish list for potential opponents.

“Would I be open to fighting him? Yeah,” Woodley said about dos Anjos. “But is he the top fighter on my list? No.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA