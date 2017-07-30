HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 214 Cormier vs Jones 2 Live Results

featuredUFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones UFC 214 early weigh-in

featuredDaniel Cormier, Jon Jones on Weight As All Title Fights Now Official for UFC 214

Jon Jones UFC 214 weigh

featuredUFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Official Weigh-In Highlights Video

Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones - UFC 214

featuredDaniel Cormier Guarantees a Trilogy with Jon Jones After UFC 214

Tyron Woodley Retains Title Against Demian Maia at UFC 214

July 30, 2017
NoNo Comments

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley retained his title on Saturday in the UFC 214 co-main event defeating top contender Demian Maia by unanimous decision. 

Styles make fights, and sometimes conflicting styles make fights that the fans didn’t enjoy.  That’s largely what happened at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. between Woodley and Maia. 

Maia, a jiu-jitsu specialist, immediately tried to get the fight to the ground immediately.  He tried over and over with no success.  More than 20 times Woodley defended takedown attempts by Maia. 

Tyron Woodley vs Demian Maia UFC 214 ceremonial faceoffThe biggest moment of the fight came in the second round when Woodley landed a counter right hand that dropped the Brazilian.  Outside of that, the fight was Maia trying to get Woodley to the canvas and Woodle not letting him.  After 25 minutes of fighting, Woodley retained his belt by unanimous decision. 

“He cut off the ring very well.  I knew he was going for the takedown.  Obviously, if I throw hooking shows, which I did a couple of times, he can get underneath.  So I had to be patient.  He’s a long guy, a little bit stronger than I expected,” said Woodley after the win.  “I’m the best in the world.”

According to UFC commentator Joe Rogan, the fight set the record for the least amount of strikes thrown in a five-round fight.  The crowd voiced their displeasure via boos several times throughout the fight. 

RELATED > UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results

“It doesn’t bother me at all because if you go in there against a jiu-jitsu specialist — How many guys has he went in there and taken down, got on there back and submitted them because they were overzealous,” said Woodley.  “This doesn’t bother me at all.  I went out there; I had a phenomenal fight.  I can go another couple of rounds right now if I had to.  I’m just excited to fight a freestyle fighter and someone that I can use all my skills against instead of just defending what they’re doing and trying to implement some strong tactics.” 

With the Maia fight behind him, Woodley turned his attention to former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre.  St-Pierre is expected to face Woodley later this year. 

“I’ve fought two specialists back-to-back, so I’m excited to fight a freestyle fighter and take on Georges St-Pierre on November 4th in Madison Square Garden,” he said.   

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones - UFC 214

Watch the UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Post-F...

Jul 30, 2017NoNo Comments17 Views

Watch the UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 post-fight press conference live following the event.

Cris Cyborg UFC 214

Cris Cyborg Dismantles Tony...

Cris “Cyborg” Justino finally laid claim to the division

Jul 29, 2017

Robbie Lawler Returns with ...

Robbie Lawler is back in the win column at

Jul 29, 2017

Volkan Oezdemir Makes Quick...

Volken Oezdemir made short work of No. 3 ranked

Jul 29, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA