Tyron Woodley Refuses to Comment on Georges St-Pierre’s UFC Comeback (video)
Tyron Woodley comments on not using as much wrestling in his first bout with Stephen Thompson and why he won’t give his thoughts on Georges St-Pierre‘s UFC comeback.
Mar 01, 201716 Views
