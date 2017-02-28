Tyron Woodley Recounts His La La Land-Moonlight UFC 205 Moment (UFC 209 video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 209 Embedded, interim lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov is motivated to win a championship and follow in the footsteps of his training partners Cain Velasquez, Luke Rockhold and Daniel Cormier. His opponent Tony Ferguson leaves his wife and child in the hotel room to take a nighttime run through Las Vegas. Welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson relaxes with a game of Frisbee golf, while champion Tyron Woodley juggles media duties to promote the fight.

RELATED > Khabib Nurmagomedov Fans Send Conor McGregor a Warning (UFC 209 Embedded, Episode 1)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram