Tyron Woodley ‘Pissed Off’ That Dana White Berated Him Over Nate Diaz Fight

UFC president Dana White didn’t hold back recently when he criticized UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley for talking about a potential fight with Nate Diaz that White says never came close to happening. Woodley was none too happy about his boss berating him.

“I was really pissed off,” Woodley said on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour. “I could see if it was a situation that I literally just made up.”

A fight between Woodley and Diaz was apparently broached by a UFC executive late last year, but there was never an official offer on the table and it never got close to pen on paper. Woodley and Diaz both had referred to those talks in the media and online, but White seemed to think Woodley was making more of it than he should have.

“(Woodley) is full of s–t. That fight was never made. He couldn’t be more wrong. He couldn’t be more full of s–t. It’s absolutely not true. It’s so not true that our lawyer actually his manager up and said he needs to stop saying these kinds of things cause it’s absolutely not true,” White said via “UFC Tonight.”

“I wouldn’t bet a nickel on it let alone his house. It’s not true. It’s completely not true and we’re looking at [Rafael] Dos Anjos. Dos Anjos is the fight that we’re looking at for Woodley. That’s the fair fight. He just won a great fight against Robbie Lawler, he looked good and what I love about that fight is I think Dos Anjos will bring it. He will come after Tyron Woodley and it will be a great fight. That’s the fight that’s going to happen.”

White may have been getting his information from some of the online reports that portrayed the bout as being much further along than it ever was, but Woodley is paying the price for it, and that has raised his ire.

“That’s a little bit harsh, a little bit hardcore for somebody who is wearing the belt of your organization, that people and young fighters aspire to enter the UFC, they aspire to be UFC champion,” Woodley said. “I don’t think many people are going to aspire to be the champion when they see how champions are treated. And they see that the non-champions and the people that are unprofessional – middle-finger flicking, s–t talking – they’re actually making the money.

“So what kind of picture are we trying to put out? I thought we were going in the direction to be parallel with the NFL, NHL, MLB and the other professional sports. It’s a circus until it comes to Tyron and now we want to go back to the old-school rubric. I got issues with that.”