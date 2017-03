Tyron Woodley on UFC 209 Stephen Thompson Rematch: ‘I’ll Finish Him This Time’

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Their first meeting was an instant UFC classic. This time around, Tyron Woodley promises a dominant performance over Stephen Thompson to establish himself as the best welterweight in the world at UFC 209.

