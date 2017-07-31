Tyron Woodley on Joe Rogan’s Disparaging Stats after UFC 214 Victory

HOT OFF THE WIRE
After Tyron Woodley defended his title at UFC 214, Joe Rogan pointed out during his post-fight interview in the Octagon that Woodley’s fight broke the record for least strikes in a title fight. That wasn’t exactly a ringing endorsement for the bout, which drew a chorus of boos from the crowd at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Listen to Woodley’s thoughts on what Rogan said in the Octagon.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan Issues Apology After Interviewing Daniel Cormier Following KO Loss at UFC 214

Daniel Cormier Issues Statement on UFC 214 Lo...

Jul 31, 2017NoNo Comments42 Views

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier on Sunday issued a statement on his loss to Jon Jones, which included an apology to the referee.

Tyron Woodley Blasts George...

Tyron Woodley had some strong words for Georges St-Pierre

Jul 31, 2017
Jon Jones - UFC 197

Jon Jones Opens as Massive ...

Jon Jones would be a huge favorite if the

Jul 31, 2017
Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor All Access Ep 1

All Access: Mayweather vs. ...

Enjoy the season premiere of ALL ACCESS: Mayweather vs.

Jul 31, 2017
               

