Tyron Woodley on Joe Rogan’s Disparaging Stats after UFC 214 Victory

_

After Tyron Woodley defended his title at UFC 214, Joe Rogan pointed out during his post-fight interview in the Octagon that Woodley’s fight broke the record for least strikes in a title fight. That wasn’t exactly a ringing endorsement for the bout, which drew a chorus of boos from the crowd at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Listen to Woodley’s thoughts on what Rogan said in the Octagon.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan Issues Apology After Interviewing Daniel Cormier Following KO Loss at UFC 214

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram