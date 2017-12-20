               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Shoots Down UFC Rumors, Denies He Will Ever Fight in MMA

Conor McGregor, Dana White, and Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Confirms Floyd Mayweather is in Serious Discussions for UFC Deal

Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredCoach: Georges St-Pierre Will Return for Epic Fight; Teases Conor McGregor

Robert Follis - UFC 216

featuredLongtime MMA Coach Robert Follis Has Died

Tyron Woodley On Board to Train Floyd Mayweather for UFC Debut

December 20, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Much like Floyd Mayweather‘s fight with Conor McGregor was once a pipe dream that eventually became a reality, the undefeated boxer’s comment about entering the Octagon for a billion-dollar contract is quickly emerging from a cloud of doubt.

While most initially considered Mayweather’s social media live stream as bluster, UFC president Dana White on Wednesday confirmed that there are legitimate talks between the UFC and Mayweather. Whether or not that means he’ll eventually take a mixed martial arts bout in the Octagon remains to be seen, but UFC champion Tyron Woodley is ready and willing if Mayweather does the deal.

Tyron Woodley - UFC 214No, Woodley’s not looking for a blockbuster bout with Mayweather, who is much lighter than him, but he wouldn’t mind being in the boxing legend’s corner. 

Woodley is one of the first UFC fighters to not write off the Mayweather talk as mere bravado. He believes that Mayweather is serious, and he’s ready to step in and help Mayweather train. 

“Let me know when you need me to slide through — we’ll get you trained, get you ready,” Woodley told TMZ Sports in a clip from his next episode of The Hollywood Beatdown. 

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s Coach Doesn’t Buy Floyd Mayweather Ever Fighting in the UFC

Woodley admits, however, that MMA match-ups for Mayweather could prove problematic. The obvious choice is a fight with Conor McGregor, whom Woodley believes is a good pairing for Mayweather, criticizing the UFC lightweight champion’s grappling prowess. 

Beyond McGregor, Woodley isn’t too keen on what the UFC would do with Mayweather.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA