Tyron Woodley On Board to Train Floyd Mayweather for UFC Debut

Much like Floyd Mayweather‘s fight with Conor McGregor was once a pipe dream that eventually became a reality, the undefeated boxer’s comment about entering the Octagon for a billion-dollar contract is quickly emerging from a cloud of doubt.

While most initially considered Mayweather’s social media live stream as bluster, UFC president Dana White on Wednesday confirmed that there are legitimate talks between the UFC and Mayweather. Whether or not that means he’ll eventually take a mixed martial arts bout in the Octagon remains to be seen, but UFC champion Tyron Woodley is ready and willing if Mayweather does the deal.

No, Woodley’s not looking for a blockbuster bout with Mayweather, who is much lighter than him, but he wouldn’t mind being in the boxing legend’s corner.

Woodley is one of the first UFC fighters to not write off the Mayweather talk as mere bravado. He believes that Mayweather is serious, and he’s ready to step in and help Mayweather train.

“Let me know when you need me to slide through — we’ll get you trained, get you ready,” Woodley told TMZ Sports in a clip from his next episode of The Hollywood Beatdown.

Woodley admits, however, that MMA match-ups for Mayweather could prove problematic. The obvious choice is a fight with Conor McGregor, whom Woodley believes is a good pairing for Mayweather, criticizing the UFC lightweight champion’s grappling prowess.

Beyond McGregor, Woodley isn’t too keen on what the UFC would do with Mayweather.

