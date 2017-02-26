HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley UFC 209 Media Day Scrum

featuredTyron Woodley ‘Not Concerned’ About Stephen Thompson

Conor McGregor and Dana White

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor’s Next Fight Will Be MMA Rules in the UFC

Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 193 scrum

featuredIt’s Official: Joanna Jedrzejczyk to Defend Her Belt at UFC 211

Derrick Lewis

featuredDerrick Lewis Knocks Travis Browne Out (UFC Halifax Results)

Tyron Woodley ‘Not Concerned’ About Stephen Thompson

February 26, 2017
1 Comment

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley retained his belt at UFC 205 in his first title defense against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, but he didn’t win the fight. After five rounds, the back-and-forth battle was ruled a majority draw by the judges. On March 4, Woodley and Thompson will rematch in the UFC 209 main event in Las Vegas to settle what started in November.

“I think the rematch is happening because the last fight was a draw,” Woodley said during the UFC 209 media conference call. “The fight was a draw, according to the judges, and it was Fight of the Night on the biggest card in UFC history. So everyone wants to see it again.”

The champion nearly finished Thompson with strikes and by submission at UFC 205. He plans to build on the success that he had in their first bout.

“I’m excited. I’m in great shape. I feel so much better than I did the first time I fought him,” he said. “Going into this fight, I’m so confident.”

TRENDING > Dana White: Conor McGregor’s Next Fight Will Be MMA Rules in the UFC

Every fighter trains to be a better fighter in their next outing. Woodley saw Thompson’s unique fighting style. Thompson felt Woodley’s punching power and wrestling strength. Both will be looking to display improvements when they meet for the second time at the T-Mobile Arena on the famed Las Vegas Strip. But Woodley’s not concerned with Thompson’s potential adjustments.

Tyron Woodley UFC 209 Luncheon“I’m not concerned about anything. I mean, what did he do to me in the last fight that should make me concerned? I’m not the one that got knocked down four times in one round, nearly submitted, completely dominated in the first round,” he said. “There’s nothing that he could have done in his training camp to make him that different of a fighter. With that said, no, I’m not concerned.”

Woodley is the world champion. No one has taken that away from him. Thompson was unable to in their first fight, and Woodley doesn’t think he’ll be able to when they meet again. “T-Wood” wants to use the rematch with Thompson to show the world, or remind them, that he’s the best welterweight on the planet.

“I can’t wait to go out there and prove the world that I’m the best welterweight in the history of our sport,” said Woodley.

“I have the power. I’ve got the wrestling. I’ve got the ground game. I’ve got the endurance. I’ve got the mental toughness to go out here and put anybody away. I’m just excited. I’m going to go out there and have one more opportunity to prove that I’m the greatest welterweight of all time.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Michael Bisping - done with juicers

Michael Bisping Unveils Frustrating Path Back...

Feb 26, 2017No Comments15 Views

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping had been shooting for a spring return to the Octagon, but that timeline has been stretched a bit.

Bellator 173 Results &...

After two opponent changes in the week leading up

Feb 26, 2017

Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen T...

Champion Tyron Woodley and challenger Stephen Thompson have unfinished

Feb 25, 2017

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov D...

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's dominant win over Michael Johnson at

Feb 25, 2017

  • I have profited 104,000 thousand dollars previous year by freelancing on-line a­n­d I did it by wor­king part-time for 3+ hours /day. I used a business opportunity I was introduced by this company i found online and I am excited that i made such great money. It’s beginner-friendly a­­n­­d I’m so happy that i learned about it. Here is what i did… TWITTER.COM/StinnettMargar1/status/835822769971437569

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA